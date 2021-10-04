BU Bearcats men’s and women’s soccer teams grab 1-0 victories over the weekend

Some collegiate soccer action over the weekend for both Binghamton University teams.

Let’s begin with the men’s team who played on Saturday.

The Bearcats on the road to take on America East-rival UMass Lowell.

BU and UML played a scoreless opening half before Ethan Homler was awarded a penalty kick opportunity in the 67th minute.

Homler netted his 4th goal of the season to put the Bearcats in front. P.J. Parker needed to make only 1 save in goal as Binghamton would take this one, 1-0.

The 3rd-straight win for the Bearcats helped them improve to 7-2 on the season, and are 2-0 to begin conference play.

They currently sit in 2nd place in the America East standings.

Next up for BU is a non-conference meeting with Bucknell tomorrow night at the Bearcats Sports Complex.

The Bearcats and Bison get underway at 7.

And yesterday, the BU women’s team was at home to take on one of the America East’s top teams, Hartford.

Unlike the men’s game, it didn’t take long for the scoring to start.

Nicole Scudero headed a goal in off a corner kick from Olivia McKnight in the 19th minute to put the Bearcats in front.

However, that would be the end of the scoring.

Haylee Poltorak came up with 3 saves in goal for BU as Binghamton gets the 1-0 win.

The Bearcats have strung together back-to-back wins, boosting their record to 7-5-1 overall and are 3-1 in America East action.

BU is only 3 points behind UMass Lowell for 1st place in the conference, and will have a chance to pick up some more points later this week.

Binghamton is on the road on Sunday to face NJIT at 1.

Also worth noting that Scudero was named the America East’s Defensive Player of the Week today, so getting it done all over the field.