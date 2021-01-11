BU Bearcats face New Hampshire Wildcats

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton University women’s basketball team in action earlier today, a matinee match up with the New Hampshire Wildcats.

Big day from both these women. Kaylee Wasco misses the lay up but Clare Traeger swoops in for the rebound and put back.

Traeger set a career high mark with 10 points while notching her first career double-double.

Meanwhile, Wasco netted a career high with 20 points to pace all scorers.

Down 56-55 with 15 seconds left, Bowman sank a pair of free throws to put Binghamton up for good.

The Bearcats edge out UNH with a 58-56 win, improving to 3-7 on the year.

As of now, barring any COVID-related issues, BU is back in action this weekend with a road doubleheader at UMass Lowell Saturday and Sunday.