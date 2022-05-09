The Binghamton University baseball team played host to NJIT over the weekend.

After having their Friday night game postponed due to weather, the two played two on Saturday.

In game 1, the Bearcats bats started out ice cold, mustering only 2 hits over the 1st 6 innings and trailed 3-0.

However, in the 7th, BU saw Evin Sullivan go deep for his 6th home run of the season to cut the deficit to 1, and would then add another to tie things up.

In the 8th, the Bearcats went ahead for good and picked up a 4-3 win.

In game 2, the two teams traded runs in the 2nd before NJIT pulled ahead for good in the 4th.

The Highlanders get the win, 4-1, setting up the rubber match on Sunday.

And that one was also controlled by NJIT. Gathering a lead as large as 6-1, the Bearcats battled to cut the deficit to 3, thanks in part to a Devan Bade homer.

But, NJIT goes on to take this one, 6-3, and take the series as well.

BU will hit the field inside the Bearcats Baseball Complex again on Friday evening when they welcome in Stony Brook for the 1st of 3 games.

1st pitch between the Bearcats and Sea Wolves is set for 6 PM.