Also in action on Wednesday was the BU softball team as they were at Howard University.

BU had one of their best all-around performances of the season as their bats produced the most runs they’ve scored this season.

Makayla Alvarez and Sarah Rende both went 2-for-3 with a home run and 3 runs scored.

Meanwhile, Allie L’Amoreaux was once again dominant in the circle.

The Maine-Endwell grad tossed 7 strong innings, surrendering only 1 earned run while striking out 8 Bison hitters.

BU picks up a 10-1 road win and move to 8-8 on the year.

The Bearcats are back in action in the Maryland Tournament over the next couple of days.

BU will face Army and North Dakota State on Friday, with games against Maryland and Monmouth scheduled for Saturday.