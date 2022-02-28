The Binghamton University basketball teams are both down to their final regular season games in the coming days.

The BU men were in a terrific spot at the beginning of the month to potentially host an America East Tournament game.

However, the Bearcats have lost 5 of their last 6 games to fall out of contention to host.

As it stands, Binghamton is currently the 6th seed in the conference at 8-9, and would head to New Hampshire if they tourney started today.

BU will either be the 5th or 6th seed depending on what Hartford does in its final 2 games.

The Bearcats will look to take care of their own business when they head to UMBC for a 7 PM tip off on Tuesday.

As for the BU women, their season changed in a completely different direction.

After losing 8-straight to end January and into February, the Bearcats have gone 4-1 since, going from possibly not making the conference tournament to potentially being as high as the 6-seed.

BU will host UMBC on Wednesday in their regular season finale at 5:30.