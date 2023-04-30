BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Men’s Basketball team picked up a high-level transfer this morning.

Former Marquette and Syracuse guard Symir Torrence will head down Interstate 81 and play for the Bearcats in his final year of college eligibility.

Torrence, a Syracuse native, average 2.4 points in 11.2 minutes per game this season as a backup point guard for the Orangemen.

He went to high school at Syracuse Academy of Science and prep school at Vermont Academy where ESPN ranked him as the 98th best player in the class of 2019.

Torrence made the announcement on his Instagram page.