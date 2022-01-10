VESTAL, NY – After seeing multiple games on their schedules postponed and moved around due to COVID issues, the Binghamton men’s and women’s basketball teams finally returned to the court on Saturday.

Both teams were at home for a doubleheader inside the Events Center against NJIT.

The women tipped the day off at 2 PM and battled in a tight one with the Highlanders.

Senior Hayley Moore knocked down 3-of-5 from beyond the arc and tallied 13 points to pace all Bearcat scorers.

Genevieve Coleman finished one point back as she went for 12 with 6 rebounds.

However, NJIT was led by a pair of 19-point scorers in Ellyn Stoll and Lyzi Litwinko.

The Highlanders even saw Seton Catholic Central grad Reese Vaughn knock down a 3 and bring down a rebound in 5 minutes of work in front of a home crowd.

The Bearcats fall to the Highlanders, dropping their America East opener in a tight one, 66-64.

BU was scheduled to face Hartford on the road Wednesday, but earlier today, the conference announced that game has postponed due to COVID issues within the Hawks program.

This was the same scenario the men faced with their game against Hartford as well.

So, the women are now off until Sunday when they host Maine for a 2 PM tip off.

As for the men, the Bearcats looked to extend their three-game win streak as they hosted NJIT.

The Bearcats fell behind in the first half and couldn’t claw their way back.

Jacob Falko led the way for BU with 11 points, while Christian Hinckson added 9 points and 8 rebounds.

BU falls to NJIT, 67-56.

That’s the first conference loss for the Bearcats this season.

They’ll try to bounce back on Sunday when they head to Maine for a 1 PM start.