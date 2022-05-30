Now to another diamond. The BU baseball team looking to win their first America East title since 2016 on Saturday.

They took on UMass Lowell, needing just 1 win to take home the championship.

After the two teams traded a run through the 3rd inning, the Bearcats took control in the 4th, putting up 3 runs and taking a 4-1 lead.

Ryan Bryggman was sensational in this one, tossing 7 strong innings which included giving up only 1 run and 4 hits while striking out 7.

Evin Sullivan, Andrew Tan, and Colin Mason each drove in 2 runs, while Jake Evans extended his school-record hit streak to 23 games.

The Bearcats win the 2022 America East championship, taking care of the River Hawks, 7-1.

Next up, BU will head across the country to the Paolo Alto Regional where they are the 4th seed and will face top-seeded, and #3 team in the nation, Stanford.

That will be Friday at 4 eastern.