The NCAA Baseball Championship Tournament gets underway this Friday, and for the first time in 6 years, it will feature Binghamton University.

After going a clean 3-0 in the America East Tournament to win the conference championship, the Bearcats were rewarded with a trip out west.

BU is out in California preparing to take on the Stanford Cardinal in the regional round.

This will be the Bearcats largest test of the season, more so than their previous match up with defending national champion, Mississippi State.

While BU has 1 NCAA Tournament victory in their prior 4 appearances, this is a Stanford team that is draped in rich baseball history.

That includes 2 national titles and 17 College World Series appearances, with their latest coming last season.

BU head coach Tim Sinicki recalls those Stanford teams of the past.

While this will be the 1st time these two face off, Sinicki, who’s leading BU into the NCAA Tournament for the 5th time, is expecting the #2 overall seed in the tournament to come out firing.

BU Head Baseball Coach Tim Sinicki says, “We don’t have any familiarity with the current staff. We haven’t been out west in quite a few years. We’ve never played them before. But, obviously, with the high seed that they got, they’re an outstanding program. Winning the Pac 12, I mean, what more can you say about a program that can win that league. I’m sure they’re going to be very impressive. We’ll have to just go out there and try to play our baseball, and compete with them and see how things end up.”

The Cardinal have been impressive this season. They won the Pac 12 regular season and tournament championships. They have the Pac 12 coach of the year, 2-time pitcher of the year in Alex Williams, who BU will most likely face, rookie of the year, and defensive player of the year.

However, BU has the America East Rookie of the Year in Evin Sullivan, multiple players on all-conference teams, and one of the hottest hitters in the country in Jake Evans.

If the Bearcats can get their best game of the season Friday, they may be able to pull off the enormous upset.

You can watch Binghamton and Stanford beginning at 4 on ESPN+.