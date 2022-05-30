What a ride it’s been for the Binghamton University baseball team this season.

They went 4-13 in non-conference play. They then started the America East portion of their schedule 2-7.

However, they began to right the ship in early April, surging ahead to clinch the 2nd overall seed in the conference tournament, and then went 3-0 to win the America East championship.

After the excitement of winning their 1st conference title in 6 years, the team was able to get another jolt on Monday.

The team gathered inside their beautiful new facility’s VIP Lounge to watch the unveiling of the NCAA tournament bracket.

The Bearcats were projected to be playing in a few different regionals, most of them revolving around the top teams in the nation.

As the show went on, the players began to get more and more antsy, with a small round of applause going out when they learned they weren’t going to the Blacksburg regional to play Virginia Tech.

After a little more waiting,the moment finally came about 20 minutes into the show when it was revealed Binghamton would be heading out to Paolo Alto, California to play Stanford.

BU head coach Tim Sinicki has been a part of this process 5 times now, and he says seeing the reaction from his team never gets old.

BU Head Baseball Coach Tim Sinicki says, “You know, it’s very rewarding. But, again, it’s all about those kids. I’ve had a chance to coach in a few other ones already. Some of these kids it might be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So, to see the excitement. They were anticipating things this morning, and couldn’t wait to get in here and hear their name called. So, it’s just wonderful to see the genuine reaction and excitement is really beyond words.

Unlike Sinicki, senior Jake Evans is heading to the NCAA Tournament, and California for that matter, for the first time.

As a senior, Evans, who is currently in the midst of a program-record 23-game hit streak, is beyond grateful to be able to play at least another week with this group.

For Evans and the rest of his teammates, seeing their name come up on the screen was a moment they’ll never forget.

BU Baseball Senior Shortstop Jake Evans says, “It’s awesome. It was a dream come true for all of us. I was talking to a couple guys next to me. We were just sitting there a little nervous throughout the whole thing. Butterflies kind of going through us. But, it was exhilarating when we saw our name pop up.”

The 4th-seeded Bearcats and top-seeded Cardinal will be joined by 2nd-seeded Texas State and 3rd-seeded UC Santa Barbara.

This will be a huge test for the Bearcats as Stanford comes into the tournament as the Pac-12 champions, ranked 3rd in the country, and are coming off a College World Series appearance last season.

BU and Stanford get underway from Cali Friday at 4.