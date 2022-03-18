Let’s end the week with some college baseball. The Binghamton Bearcats playing their first game inside the new state-of-the-art Bearcats Baseball Complex.

Although construction isn’t completed inside, the field itself was ready to go as BU welcomed in Maine.

1st inning, runners at 2nd and 3rd for Maine, and indecision hurts the Bearcats here. Joe Bramanti chops one to 1st. Andrew Tan looks likes he’s going to home. But, changes his mind and everyone is safe. 1-0 Maine.

Later that inning, runners in the same spots. Jake Rainess skies one into right field. That ball kept carrying. But, Nick Di Vietro able to make the grab on the warning track. However, the Black Bears plate another on the sac fly and take a 2-0 lead.

Two exhilarating highlights there. Well, how about the first home run inside the Bearcats Baseball Complex? That distinction belongs to Quinn McDaniel who ropes one just over the fence in left. A 3-run shot. 5-0 Maine.

The Black Bears would build up a 10-0 lead by the 6th inning.

BU chipped away and made things interesting in the 9th but fall, 11-7.

Binghamton and Maine are back at it again tomorrow at 1 for game 2 of their 3-game set.