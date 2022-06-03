Now to the bigger diamond. The Binghamton University baseball team was out in California to kick off the NCAA Tournament against #2 overall seed Stanford.

The Bearcats were out in front 1-0 after the the 1st inning-and-a-half. However, the Cardinal then put up 10 runs in the bottom of the 2nd to surge ahead 10-1.

But battled back though, getting the game to within 4 at 10-6 after 4-and-a-half.

Nick Roselli homered and Jake Evans extended his hit streak to 24 games.

However, just too much fire power for Stanford as the Cardinal take this one, 20-7.

The Bearcats will now look to stay alive in the elimination bracket as they will play the loser of the Texas State and UC Santa Barbara game tomorrow at 4.