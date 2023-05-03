WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Not many people can say they are division 1 football players, but today, one local standout signed his national letter of intent to join the club.

Bryson Smith of Whitney Point signed on to join the Wagner College Football team today.

Smith was joined by his family, friends, coaches and teammates to celebrate the accomplishment as the 3 year Eagles captain declared his intentions to become a Seahawk.

After everything was made official, Smith expressed his excitement and how special the occasion was.

“I worked all my life to get to this point,” Smith said. “I feel like finally getting to this point really makes it feel like it payed off in the end… It meant the world to me, it’s something that I dreamed of doing when I was little. Putting all the work in to get to this point really just doing that, meant the world.”

Smith, who led Whitney Point in yards and touchdowns each of the last 3 years, says that when he gets to Wagner, he plans on studying Sports Administration.

Congratulations to Bryson and his entire family.