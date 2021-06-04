Brewers’ Freddy Peralta has no-hitter through 7 on birthday

Milwaukee Brewers’ Freddy Peralta pitches during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta is celebrating his 25th birthday with a no-hit bid through seven innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Peralta walked Josh Rojas to start Friday night’s game, then retired 14 straight batters before walking Josh Reddick with two outs in the fifth. He has struck out nine and walked two on 97 pitches.

The Brewers lead 4-0.

Arizona nearly got its first hit with one out in the seventh, but second baseman Luis Urías went well onto the shortstop side of second base to catch a blooper from Christian Walker just before it hit the ground.

The Diamondbacks have come close to a hit on a few other occasions.

After Rojas drew his leadoff walk in the first, Carson Kelly hit a long drive to center that Jackie Bradley Jr. caught at the warning track. Bradley also made a diving catch in the second to retire Pavin Smith, who has a 14-game hitting streak.

Brewers first baseman Daniel Vogelbach snared a liner from Smith in the fifth.

There have been six no-hitters in the majors already this season. Seven no-hitters would match 1990, 1991, 2012 and 2015 for the most since 1900, one shy of the record eight in 1884 — the first season overhand pitching was allowed.

The six no-hitters came from San Diego’sJoe Musgroveagainst Texas on April 9, Carlos Rodónof the Chicago White Sox against Cleveland on April 14, Baltimore’s John Meansagainst Seattle on May 5, Cincinnati’s Wade Miley against Cleveland on May 7, Detroit’s Spencer Turnbullagainst Seattle on May 18 and Corey Kluber of the New York Yankees against Texas on May 19.

In addition, Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner had a seven-inning hitless game in a doubleheader on April 25 that is not recognized as a no-hitter by Major league Baseball.

Juan Nieves pitched Milwaukee’s only no-hitter on April 15, 1987.

Only one pitcher has ever completed a no-hitter on his birthday: Detroit’s George Mullin on July 4, 1912. He celebrated his 32nd birthday by completing the gem in the second game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Browns.

