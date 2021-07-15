Brett Baty makes Double-A debut with Binghamton on the road in Altoona

ALTOONA, PA – When news of his call up to the Double-A level was released this past weekend, there was a lot of excitement about Brett Baty, one of the Mets top prospects, joining the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

On Wednesday night, fans got their first look at Baty in a Binghamton uniform, while the 21-year-old got his introductory taste of Double-A ball.

Baty, batting 5th, struggled to get going at the plate early, grounding into a doubleplay in the 2nd and then grounding out again in the 4th.

But, in the 6th, Baty ropes one down the 1st base line and into the right field corner.

On his horse, Baty flies around 2nd and digs for 3rd after the right fielder couldn’t make a clean play.

Baty slides in safely with a double and advances on an E9.

The very next batter, Nick Meyer, was able to get enough on that ball to carry to deeper centerfield, allowing Baty to tag and score on the sac fly.

Baty finished his debut 1-for-4 at the plate with a run scored, and fielded the only fly ball that came his way.

However, his team fell to Altoona, 10-3, their 2nd loss in as many nights.