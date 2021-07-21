Brett Baty makes Binghamton home debut for game 1 of series with Erie

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are coming off their 7th series loss of the season, the latest coming on the road at the hands of the Altoona Curve.

Looking for redemption, the Ponies returned home Tuesday evening for the start of a 6-game home stand.

And with them came their newest addition to the team, former 12th overall draft pick Brett Baty.

Baty made his Double-A debut last week while the team was in Altoona.

In his first series since his promotion, Baty went 4-for-20 with a double and a run scored, with both of the latter coming in his debut outing.

Heading into his home showing when he’ll give Binghamton fans their first look, Baty gave some insight as to what they can expect from his game.

“I’m just going to play my own game. I’m just going to do myself. I’m not going to try to get too big. Try to see the ball a little bit slower, like I said, and just play some solid defense out there. So, I’m trying to be a solid player for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies,” he says.

In his first appearance at Mirabito Stadium, Baty putting in work in the outfield as the starting left fielder and was slotted in the clean up spot in the batting order.

You’ll be able to hear more from Baty throughout the week here on NewsChannel 34 Sports.