VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Kendall Brady and Cat Petteys both signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to further their academic and athletic careers at the next level.

Brady signed to Holy Cross where she will play Field Hockey.

Petteys committed to the University of Connecticut where she will play Softball.

Both were joined by family, friends, coaches and teammates to celebrate the day.

Brady expressed her excitement after everything was made official.

“It feels amazing,” Brady said. “I had a great career these past 4 years playing for Vestal. It’s just time to move on to the next chapter at Holy Cross, I’m super excited.”

For Petteys, signing her NLI to play at the division 1 level was a moment she was eager for.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time,” Petteys said. “So, it’s good that it’s finally happening. I’m really thankful everybody showed up.”

A star player for the Golden Bears, Petteys had to choose the right school, deciding that UConn was the right choice.

“As soon as I got on the Connecticut campus and I saw the energy and the team and met the people there, it was kinda hard to say no,” Petteys said. “I just felt like I fit in, it was just the perfect fit.”

There was a large crowd to support both of the athletes and to celebrate their accomplishments.

Brady explained what the support from the Vestal community means.

“Vestal’s been great,” Brady said. “I’ve always had this kind of support from my friends, my family, my teammates and playing Field Hockey and Softball, I’ve definitely made lifelong friends here.”

Congratulations to Kendall, Cat and their families on their accomplishments.