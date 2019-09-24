Boy’s high school soccer rankings, 9/23/19

Now, let’s wrap up tonight with a look at the latest New York state boy’s soccer rankings.

Up four spots this week is Ithaca in Class Double-A.

The 5-1 Little Red are now 15th.

To Class A, and Maine-Endwell is on the move as well.

The Spartans are 8-0 and have moved up five spots to #7 this week.

In Class B, Oneonta bumped up one spot to 8.

The Yellowjackets sport a 7-0 record.

Also there from Class B is 7-2 Chenango Valley.

The Warriors also moved up one spot, now at 15.

Three teams from Section IV ranked in Class C.

Leading the charge is Lansing.

However, they slide down from 1st to 7th following their first loss of the season.

Greene dropped two spots this week to 13th.

And Trumansburg joins the rankings at 18.

Finally, to Class D, and Marathon stays put at two.

Also staying in place is South Kortright at six.

Trending backwards two spots is Margaretville to 12.

And also hopping into the rankings this week is Cherry Valley-Springfield at 18.