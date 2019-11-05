Boy’s high school soccer rankings, 11/4/19

Finishing up tonight with a look at this week’s boys soccer state rankings following section championship weekend.

In Class Double-A, section champion Corning is 13th, with Ithaca at 21.

Class A’s champ, Union-Endicott is up to 15th this week.

Oneonta won the Class B title, and they are number six.

Runner up Chenango Valley is 16th.

Lansing is 6th after winning the championship in Class C.

Greene is 15th, and Trumansburg is 18th.

And lastly, the Class D champ, Marathon, is 2nd, Cherry Valley-Springfield is 12th, Margaretville 17th, South Kortright 18th, and Laurens 19th.