Boy’s high school soccer rankings, 11/12/19

Wrapping up this evening with a look at the latest state boys soccer rankings.

In Class Double-A, Corning is 15th while Ithaca is 19th.

Class A, and only Union-Endicott there, sitting at 18.

Class B and Oneonta is 9th, with Chenango Valley five back at 14,

Class C now, Lansing is 4th, one of two teams remaining from Section IV in the state playoffs.

Greene is 12 and Trumansburg 15th.

Finally, Class D, and the other team still alive is Marathon at two.

South Kortright is six, Laurens seven, Margaretville 11th, and Cherry Valley-Springfield is 15th.