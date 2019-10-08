Boy’s high school soccer rankings, 10/7/19

Now, let’s take a check on this week’s New York state boys soccer rankings, and at least one Section IV team is ranked in every class level.

Starting in Double-A, 8-1 Ithaca stays put at number 14.

In Class A, Maine-Endwell jumps up five spots this week to 4th.

The Spartans are sporting a 10-0-1 record.

To Class B, Oneonta drops back three spots to 10th.

Six spots behind them is Chenango Valley at 16th.

On to Class C, Lansing remains ranked 7th.

Greene also stays in the same spot at 12.

And Trumansburg bumps up a spot to 16.

Finally, in Class D, Marathon with a slight slip to number three.

South Kortright holding steady at number six.

Margaretville up one to nine.

And Laurens drops back a spot to 18.