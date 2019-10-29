Boy’s high school soccer rankings, 10/28/19

Checking out this week’s state boys soccer rankings.

Ithaca moves up a spot to 14 in Class Double-A.

In Class A, Maine-Endwell also hops up on as the Spartans are now 8th.

Oneonta is 8th in Class B, same as last week, while Chenango Valley climbs a spot to 17.

Class C, Lansing still 8th, Greene up one to 12th, Trumansburg and Delhi each drop back a spot to 18th and 19th respectively.

And finally, Class D.

Marathon remains 2nd,

South Kortright 6th, and Cherry Valley-Springfield 8th.

Margaretville up to 15, and Laurens down to 18.