Boy’s high school soccer rankings, 10/21/19

Time to wrap up the show by taking a look at this week’s New York state boys soccer rankings.

Ithaca is up two spots in Class Double-A to 15.

Maine-Endwell, however, slides back five spots in Class A to 9th.

Oneonta pushes up a spot to 8th in Class B.

Joining them 10 spots back is Chenango Valley.

Four Section IV teams ranked in Class C.

Lansing leads the way at 8.

Greene stays at 12, Trumansburg also holding steady at 16, and Delhi moves up one place to 17.

And four more teams in Class D.

Marathon remains 2nd and South Kortright 6th.

Cherry Valley-Springfield with a huge leap from unranked to 8th.

Meanwhile, Laurens is up to 14 and Margaretville falls to 16th.