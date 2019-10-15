Boy’s high school soccer rankings, 10/14/19

Let’s end tonight’s show by taking a look at this week’s state rankings.

In Class Double-A, Ithaca drops back three spots to 17.

Maine-Endwell remians 4th in Class A.

Oneonta is up one spot to 9th this week, while Chenango Valley stays put at 16th in Class B.

Class C, and Lansing bumps back a spot to 8th, while Greene and the aforementioned Trumansburg remain at 12 and 16 respectively.

Delhi moves into this week’s rankings at 18.

Lastly, only one change this week in Class D with Laurens at 17 as Marathon, South Kortright, and Margaretville stay cemented in place.