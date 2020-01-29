Boy’s high school basketball state rankings, 1/28/20

Here’s a look at this week’s New York state boy’s basketball rankings.

No Section IV team in Class Double-A.

Johnson City and Maine-Endwell go back-to-back in Class A though.

JC at 22 and M-E at 23.

In Class B, Seton sitting at 14, down 10 from a week ago following a loss to now #16 Norwich.

One back is Oneonta at 17, and Waverly closes out the top 25.

To Class C, Delhi is 10th, Newfield is right behind at 11, Watkins Glen is 16th, and Unatego is 19th.

Finally, in Class D, Marathon is number six, South Kortright is 10, and Edmeston is 19th.