Boys high school basketball state rankings, 1/21/20

Over to the boy’s side of things.

No Section IV teams ranked in Class Double-A.

But, in Class A, you have Johnson City ranked 23rd this week, with Maine-Endwell two back at 25.

Seton Catholic Central remains 4th in Class B.

Waverly jumps up 10 spots to 17th, while Oneonta falls back eight to 22nd, and Norwich enters the rankings at 29.

Class C now and Delhi stays put at 11, Newfield is 13th, Watkins Glen is 16th, and Unatego 20th.

And finally, Class D, where Marathon is 7th, South Kortright is 10th and Edmeston is 19th.