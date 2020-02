Let’s see who’s where in the boy’s basketball rankings.

With no Section IV teams in Double-A, we move to A where Maine-Endwell is 21st.

Class B has Seton Catholic Central at 11, Norwich at 13, and Waverly at 19.

Class and Delhi is 7th, Newfield is 13th, Watkins Glen one back at 14, and Unatego is 17th.

And closing things out in Class D where Marathon is 6th, South Kortright 9th, Edmeston 13th, and Richfield Springs is tied for 20th.