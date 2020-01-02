Boy’s high school basketball rankings, 1/1/20

Now, let’s take a look at this week’s New York state boy’s and girl’s basketball rankings.

Starting with the guys, no teams from Section IV in Class Double-A.

But, in Class A, Johnson City stays put at number 16, while Maine-Endwell moves up two spots to 23.

In Class B, Seton Catholic Central suffered their first set back of the season and drop three spots to six.

Meanwhile, Oneonta pushed up three spots this week to 11.

Another team jumping up three slots is Delhi in Class C, as they are now 11th as well.

Watkins Glen checks in at 15, up two from a week ago, and Newfield is also trending up two places to 18th.

And in Class D, Marathon making moves as the Olympians are now up three spots to 14th while South Kortright hops into the rankings at 18.