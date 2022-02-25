Now to the boys side. In Class A, Maine-Endwell and Johnson City meet up at 3 to find out who will face Union-Endicott in the section championship.

In Class B, Seton Catholic Central hosts Windsor at 1.

Dryden heads to Owego at 6. Chenango Forks battles Chenango Valley ad Waverly welcomes in Susquehanna Valley. Both games at 7.

4 games in Class C, all start at 6.

Watkins Glen hosts Tioga. Newfield takes on Delhi. Unatego faces Lansing. And Candor is on the road to play Moravia.

And in Class D. 3 game starting at 4.

Morris hosting Richfield Springs, Franklin at Charlotte Valley, and South Kortright is home to take on Edmeston.

Then, at 6, Deposit/Hancock hosts Marathon.

You can see the latest up-to-date schedules for both boys and girls tournaments at http://BinghamtonHomepage.com.