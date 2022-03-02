OWEGO, NY – In the other semifinal match-up, a packed house as 2nd-seeded Owego welcomed in 3rd-seeded Waverly.

Early on, Bradlee Palmer gets it down low to Jon Bangel. Terrific mid-air spin pass to his brother, Joe, who puts it up and in.

Then, John Larter to Palmer, and there’s Joe Bangel again. Misses once, but gets his own board and the put back.

Waverly keeping pace. Brady Blauvelt over to Joey Tomasso, and give him all three from the wing.

Tomasso dishing it out now. Hits Liam Traub who drains a three from the other side.

Owego trying to push away. Ethan Nichols driving and the soft touch falls.

This game was tightly contested. But, in the end, the Indians hold off the Wolverines, 47-40.

So, it will be Seton and Owego in the Class B final this Sunday at 6 inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.