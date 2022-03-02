BINGHAMTON, NY – After the smaller schools in the Section IV girls basketball tournament punched their tickets into the championship games this weekend on Tuesday, it was the guys turn to do the same on Wednesday.

Two Class B semifinal games to determine who will meet on Sunday in the arena.

Game 1 came from downtown as the top-seeded Seton Catholic Central Saints hosted the 4th-seeded Chenango Valley Warriors.

Late 2nd quarter, Kaelin Thomas to Andrew Erickson to Michael Bucko.

Bucko fakes once, moves left, and buries the three from straight away.

Then, final seconds of the 1st half. Erickson on the near wing with the clock running out, and that is clutch.

To the 3rd now, CV with some fight left in them. Donavon Tomm hits the three from the far wing.

Riley Spencer pulls up. His shot won’t go. Rebound secured by Chase Hanyon, goes back up, and gets it to fall.

The big man down the other way going to work. Jaden Short with the reverse lay up.

How about this one? Short collects the pass. Jab step and fake, 2nd fake, spin move, and the touch off the window.

Both Short and Erickson finished with 18 points, while Bucko led the way with 21.

The Saints with a dominating performance as they win big, 70-36.

Seton advances to the Class B section championship.