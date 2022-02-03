Taking a look at the latest New York state basketball rankings, beginning with the boys.

In Class Double-A, Corning is up one spot to 15th this week.

In Class A, Union-Endicott stays put at 9.

Seton Catholic Central also staying in place at 6 in Class B.

To Class C where Watkins Glen is up to 13th, Delhi falls back to 16th, Newfield is 17th, and Moravia is up to 18th.

And in Class D, South Kortright remains 3rd while Morris shifts up to 12th.

Now to the girls side of things, and in Class Double-A, Elmira continues to move up the rankings as they are 13th this week.

In Class A, Maine-Endwell bumps up a spot to 6th.

Still no teams ranked in Class B. But, in C, Newark Valley remains atop the standings.

Union Springs falls back 2 spots to 7th, Delhi moves up to 8th, and Unatego jumps up to 13th.

Closing things out with Class D as Franklin is 4th, Marathon is 5th, South Kortright is 7th, Cherry Valley-Springfield is 15th, and Worcester is 20th.