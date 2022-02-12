Here’s a look at this week’s New York state rankings.

In Class Double-A, Elmira is 11th this week. In Class A, Maine-Endwell sits at 6.

We have a team ranked in Class B for the first time in several weeks as Norwich is at 23.

Newark Valley remains 1st in Class C and is joined by #6 Union Springs, #7 Delhi, and #11 Unatego.

And in Class D, Franklin is 4th, South Kortright is 5th, Marathon is 8th, Cherry Valley-Springfield is 13th, and Worcester is 20th.

Now to the boys rankings where Corning is ranked 13th in Class Double-A.

Union-Endicott falls to 17th in Class A following their upset loss to Binghamton on Monday.

In Class B, Seton Catholic Central is 5th.

To Class C where Watkins Glen is 11th, Moravia is 14th, Delhi is 17th, and Newfield is 18th.

And finally, in Class D, South Kortright is at 6, Morris is 11th, and Davenport enters the rankings at 18.