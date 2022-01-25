Here’s a check on the latest New York state basketball rankings.

Neither of the two teams we just saw here, but still plenty of Section IV teams to go around.

In Class Double-A, Corning is 16th. Union-Endicott is up two spots this week to 9th in Class A.

Seton Catholic Central drops back one spot to #6 this week in Class B.

To Class C, and Delhi is 12th, Watkins Glen is 15th, and Moravia jumps into the rankings at 20.

And in Class D, South Kortright’s at 3, and Morris’ at 14.

Now to the girls rankings. In Class Double-A, Elmira makes a big leap from 23 to 16 this week.

Corning bumps up to 28th.

In Class A, Maine-Endwell continues to climb the rankings as the Spartans are now 7th.

No Section IV teams ranked in Class B.

However, in Class C, Newark Valley remains #1.

Union Springs stays at 5. Delhi is 10th, while Unatego falls to 14th.

And in Class D, Marathon remains 3rd, Franklin is still 5th, South Kortright is up to 10th, Worcester slides up to 11th, and Cherry Valley-Springfield falls to 15th.