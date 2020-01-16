Boys and girls state basketball rankings, 1/15/20

We’ll start on the boys side. All these records are as of Sunday.

M-E and J.C. are ranked in class A.

Seton Catholic Central comes in at number 4 in the state in class B.

Oneonta and Waverly are also ranked in class B.

Newfield and Watkins Glen in class C.

And in class D, Marathon, South Kortright and Edmeston are all ranked schools in Section IV.

On the girls side, Elmira is the lone class AA ranked team.

Maine-Endwell is ranked 6th statewide in class A.

Norwich, Newark Valley and Oneonta are all on the list in class B.

Class C has five Section IV representatives: 5th ranked Unatego along with Newfield, Watkins Glen, Delhi and Deposit/Hancock.

And there are also 5 in class D, 3rd ranked South Kortright, plus Franklin, Hunter-Tannersville, Cherry Valley-Springfield and Downsville.