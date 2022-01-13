Here’s a look at the latest boys and girls basketball state rankings.

First for the guys, Corning is 18th in Class Double-A.

In Class A, Union-Endicott is 11th. Seton is the top team in Class B this week.

In Class C, Moravia is 14th while Delhi is 18th.

And in Class D, South Kortright is third and Morris is 13th.

And to the girls side of things, in Class Double-A, Corning is 22nd while Elmira is 28th.

In Class A, Maine-Endwell is up to 11th this week.

No Section IV teams ranked in Class B.

But, in Class C, Newark Valley is first, Union Springs is 6th, Unatego is 18th, and Delhi is 21st.

Finally, in Class D, Marathon is 6th, Cherry Valley-Springfield is 9th, Franklin is 11th, South Kortright is 15th, and Worcester joins the rankings at 17.