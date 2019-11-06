Boys and girls soccer subregionals recap, 11/6/19

On Tuesday, three local high school girls soccer teams looked to advance in the New York state tournament.

Unfortunately, all three would fall short of that goal.

In Class Double-A, Rockland shut out Elmira, 4-0.

In Class A, Vestal made a late push, but Pearl River outlasted the Golden Bears, 2-1.

And the defending Class B state champions are now out as Chenango Forks fell to Pleasantville, 2-0.

Today, a pair of boys soccer teams looked to move on to the regional round.

In Class Double-A, Corning fell to Ossining 4-3 in overtime.

And another high-scoring game in Class A. Union-Endicott suffered a similar fate to Corning as the Tigers fall to Rye by a matching 4-3 score in overtime.

Great season by all those teams who represented Section IV in the state playoffs.