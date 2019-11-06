Boys and girls soccer subregionals recap, 11/6/19

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On Tuesday, three local high school girls soccer teams looked to advance in the New York state tournament.

Unfortunately, all three would fall short of that goal.

In Class Double-A, Rockland shut out Elmira, 4-0.

In Class A, Vestal made a late push, but Pearl River outlasted the Golden Bears, 2-1.

And the defending Class B state champions are now out as Chenango Forks fell to Pleasantville, 2-0.

Today, a pair of boys soccer teams looked to move on to the regional round.

In Class Double-A, Corning fell to Ossining 4-3 in overtime.

And another high-scoring game in Class A. Union-Endicott suffered a similar fate to Corning as the Tigers fall to Rye by a matching 4-3 score in overtime.

Great season by all those teams who represented Section IV in the state playoffs.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Play our Pro-Football Challenge Contest

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack