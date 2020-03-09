Boys and girls Section IV basketball championships recap, 3/9/20

Let’s check in to see who was able to win a Section IV championship this weekend.

Beginning with the boys, and on Friday, Binghamton won the Class Double-A title with an 84-82 overtime win over Horseheads in Elmira.

In Class A, the Johnson City Wildcats captured their second-straight championship with a convincing 83-56 win over Maine-Endwell.

Nick VanFossen was lights out for J.C. as he sank 5 three pointers and dropped 32 on the Spartans.

Class B saw Seton Catholic Central beat Norwich 79-52.

The Saints got a whopping 45 points from Brett Rumpel with Marcus Dyes adding another 23.

In Class C, Newfield outlasted Watkins Glen, 63-60.

And the Class D championship went to Marathon with a 51-45 victory over South Kortright.

Now to the girl’s side of things.

In Class A, the Maine-Endwell Spartans outdueled Seton 58-52.

M-E was led by a combined 32 points from Allie and Kaety L’Amoreaux.

Class B saw Norwich win their second-straight title as they knocked off previously unbeaten Newark Valley, 58-46.

Sydney Coggins led the charge with 19 points for the Purple Tornado.

Unatego wins the Class C championship with a 42-26 victory over Union Springs.

An outstanding defensive effort by the Spartans.

And in Class D, South Kortright claimed the title over Stamford, 48-25, in another low scoring outing.