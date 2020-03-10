Boys and girls high school basketball state tournament schedule

Now that all the Section IV basketball champions have been crowned, here’s where and when they’ll all be playing.

Games scattered throughout the week, as well as around the area.

For the boys, in Class Double-A, Binghamton will face either Greeley of Section I or Newburgh of Section IV in the regional round.

That will be Sunday at 2:45 pm at the Floyd L. Maines Arena.

In Class A, Johnson City will take on New Paltz of Section IX Wednesday night at 7:45 pm at Vestal High School in the subregionals.

Seton Catholic Central faces Lowville of Section III Sunday at the arena beginning at 6:30 in the Class B regionals.

Newfield and Section III’s Weedsport play Saturday in Syracuse at the SRC Arena in Class C regional action.

And the Class D subregional round has Marathon facing Children’s Village of Section I Tuesday at 6:30 pm at Windsor.

Similar scenarios on the girl’s side.

Maine-Endwell takes on Section IX’s Cornwall Wednesday at Vestal in the Class A subregionals.

Tip off is at 6:00 pm.

In the Class B regionals, Norwich squares off with South Jefferson of Section III.

That’ll be at 4:45 pm Sunday in the arena.

Class C regionals and Unatego draws Section III’s Cooperstown Saturday, They’ll get underway at 5:30 pm at the SRC Arena in Syracuse.

And in Class D, it’s South Kortright and Livingston Manor of Section IX in the regionals.

That will be Thursday at 5:00 pm at Sullivan West High School.