Boy’s and girl’s high school basketball rankings, 3/4/20

To the high school level, and let’s take a check on the latest New York state basketball rankings.

Beginning with the boys.

In Class A, Maine-Endwell is 16th this week as the lone Section IV team.

To Class B where Seton Catholic Central is 9th and Norwich is 23rd.

In Class C they’re stacked one on top of the other.

Newfield is 7th, Delhi is 8th, and Watkins Glen is 9th.

And finally, Class D where Marathon is 5th, South Kortright is 7th, Richfield Springs is 12th, and Edmeston is 20th.

And on the girl’s side, Elmira is 6th and Horseheads is 20th in Class Double-A.

Class features Maine-Endwell at 23.

Class B has Newark Valley up to 4, Oneonta at 10, and Owego is 14th.

Five from Class C as Newfield is 7th, Depsoit/Hancock is 8th, Union Springs 13th, Unatego 14th, and Delhi is 22nd.

And lastly, Class D where Franklin is 6, South Kortright 8th, Cherry Valley-Springfield 11th, Downsville 16th, and Stamford 19th.