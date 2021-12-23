Let’s start with a look at the first New York state boys and girls basketball rankings of the season.

Actually, these are the first basketball state rankings since before the pandemic broke out, back in March of 2020.

Seems like forever ago and yesterday all at the same time.

Anyways, several Section IV teams in the rankings.

Beginning in Class Double-A, and Corning starts out at 23.

To Class A, and Union-Endicott is 15th this week.

In Class B, Seton Catholic Central comes in at 4, the highest-ranked boys team in the section.

Class C has three teams, with Moravia at 16, Lansing at 17, and Delhi at 19.

Finally, to Class D and South Kortright is ranked 5th, while Morris is ranked 18th.