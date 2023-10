VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Basketball season gets closer and closer, on Thursday, the America East Conference announced the preseason all-conference team and preseason rankings for Women’s Basketball.

Binghamton University Graduate Student, Denai Bowman, was named preseason all-conference once again, after back-to-back first-team all-conference seasons.

The team was ranked 4th in the preseason poll, the Bearcats return 4 starters from last season, including Owego native, Genevieve Coleman.