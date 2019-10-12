Blue Raiders shut down Golden Bears 49-14

VESTAL, N.Y. – Dick Hoover Stadium, Vestal and Horseheads meeting up.

Vestal’s Andrew Carr lets it fly and he finds Owen Mieczkowski down field for the nice grab.

However, the offense couldn’t get much else going.

Same couldn’t be said for Horseheads as Gavin Alston was an absolute animal tonight.

He slices his way through the Golden Bears defense and finds pay dirt.

Touchdown Raiders.

And Alston was far from done.

Another give to him and another touchdown.

This time, he goes right up the middle.

Alston would finish with over 350 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

Incredible.

In the end, Horseheads runs away with this one, taking it 49-14.