Blue Raiders shoot down Spartans 67-53

ENDWELL, NY – Second game of the evening was over at Maine-Endwell High School.

The 14th-ranked Spartans hosting the Horseheads Blue Raiders.

Spartans looked ready to go right from the opening jump.

Kaety L’Amoreaux over to Amanda DeSantis, and doesn’t get much more efficient than that.

Inbounds pass. Kaety to her sister, and an “Allie”-oop if you will.

Allie L’Amoreaux with the basket.

Sophia Pelton can’t get the jumper to fall.

But, Ava Gravelding gets the board and gets just enough on the shot to have it drop in.

Pelton with a bit of redemption here as she converts of the quick pass in.

Allie bouncing around the far side, step back, and buries the long two.

However, Horseheads was up to the task tonight.

Avery Snyder out on the wing drains the three.

Jillian Casey hits a three of her own here as she led the Blue Raiders with 28 points.

Horseheads grabs the road win, 67-53.