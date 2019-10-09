Blue Raiders blank Wildcats 2-0

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. – Sliding on over to Johnson City’s Wildcat Stadium for some more girls soccer.

J.C. hosting Horseheads.

1-0 Raiders and looking for more.

Sophia Tarntino with a nice pass over to Erin Christmas.

Instead of the gift of a goal, Christmas gets nothing courtesy of Jayme Mireider.

Later, Tarntino in alone and maybe had too much time to think about it.

She boots it and Mireider swats it away.

She’s forced to dive on it before Christmas could bank home the rebound.

More from Mireider and the same culprits.

Tarntino to Christmas, and Erin makes it too easy for Jayme there, and she knows it.

Mireider continued to keep the Wildcats in the game with tremendous, timely saves like these.

However, Horseheads goes on to take this one, 2-0.