Blue Devils wipe out Purple Tornado 6-0

BINGHAMTON – Final stop of the evening was at Blue Devil Stadium.

#12 Chenango Forks and Norwich in a Class B battle.

Early on, Emma Bough dancing her way through three defenders with a fourth closing in, and she still manages to get off an outstanding shot.

Bough gives Forks a 1-0 lead.

Norwich didn’t make this one easy on the Blue Devils.

Forks corner.

The ball is headed straight up and comes back down right where Emma can get a solid header on it.

But, Bree Minor is in great position to make the grab and keep the ball out of the goal.

Later, Taylor McCarthy with a solid strike on goal.

However, Bree Fargnoli rises up and guides it over the cage.

Best chance of the half for Norwich.

An indirect in the box.

Mackenzie Hess with a good look.

But, Kaitlynn Eaton with the defensive save!

And you can only keep Forks down for so long.

Emma Bough on the attack again.

Sweet stutter move, and buries her second of the game.

2-0 Blue Devils at the half.

Norwich hung tough throughout.

But, Forks comes away with a 6-0 win in the end.