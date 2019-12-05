Blue Devils win Class B state championship over Black Horses 38-14

SYRACUSE, NY – The Chenango Forks football team has been as consistent a program as their is in the entirety of New York state.

Heading into the Class B championship on Sunday, Forks had appeared in 11 state title games, and had won nearly half of them, winning five championships.

Forks looking to make it 6 out of 12 Sunday as they took on Schuylerville.

Zero-zero after the 1st.

To the 2nd now, 4th and short for Forks.

Lucas Scott gets the carry and this is nothing new.

Scott plows through the line and takes off.

He goes for nearly a 50-yard carry before he’s dragged down.

But, right after that, Dubbs Haqq gets the call and he finds the end zone.

12 yard score, Blue Devils go up 6-0.

After Schuylerville scored to tie the game at 6, Scott strikes again.

Making it look easy on that score.

Forks back in front late in the first half.

Still shy of halftime, Ray Austin connects with Ethan Brown from 33 yards out.

Another touchdown and Forks is rolling.

They led 18-6 at the break.

Forks starting with the ball to begin the 3rd quarter, and more of the same.

Scott up the middle for his second TD of the game.

25-6 Blue Devils.

And why not some more from the big man?

This time, it’s a 54 yard run and Scott finds the end zone for the third time.

Forks literally running away with this game as they go up 32-6.

Don’t forget about the Blue Devils defense too though.

They battled all the way through and held the Black Horses to only 14 points in this one.

The Blue Devils capture their 6th state championship as Forks wins it, 38-14.

Afterwards, game MVP Lucas Scott and head coach Dave Hogan spoke about how much it means to them to bring a state title back to Chenango Forks after four years.

“It’s just, it’s a great feeling. No one on this team has won a state title, been a part of one. So, we all really wanted that really bad,” Scott says.

“It’s been a few years since we’ve won one. So, you know, these kids talked about it. We lost in the regionals last year. The seniors from last year talked about how important it is to get back here. I think that helped us quite a bit,” said Hogan.

Forks becomes the second-winningest football program in New York state playoff history.

With their 6th title, the Blue Devils are now alone in second place for most championships won since the playoff format began back in 1993.

The only team with more is Aquinas of Section V, as they have eight championships between Classes A and Double-A.

Forks moves down to Class C next year, so the two state champions from Section IV this year in Forks and Susquehanna Valley are on a collision course come 2020.

But, for now, both get to enjoy capping off perfect seasons in the best way possible.