Blue Devils win big over the Saints 9-0

BINGHAMTON, NY – Under the lights at Dowd Field as Seton Catholic Central hosted Chenango Forks.

And this was the Aubrey Bough show.

Scoreless until Bough weaves through 4 defenders and sends it in for the first goal of the game.

1-0 Forks.

Bough at it again.

Turns on the jets and wins the foot race then buries her 2nd of the game.

2-0 Blue Devils.

Bough fights to regain possession here and then makes the most of it as she splits the Saints D again and tucks it inside the far post for the hat trick goal.

3-0 Forks.

But, she wasn’t done yet.

Saw the speed before and now seeing the strength as she muscles home her 4th of the game.

Not sure how many she finished with total, but her team went on to win this one, 9-0 the final.