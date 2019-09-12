Blue Devils win big over Black Knights 11-0

BINGHAMTON – Now to Blue Devils Stadium, Chenango Forks hosting Windsor.

Even had a flyover after the national anthem…kind of.

Still not sure what that was.

First half, and Cassidy Millward making some big stops for Windsor.

Here, she saves a shot from Emma Bough.

Then, Gia Pittarelli for Emma and another save.

And Bough gets in alone again, but Millward up to the task with a spectacular stop on a top tier goal scorer.

However, you can only keep this Forks team quiet for so long.

Pittarelli gets it to Aubrey Bough.

She brings the ball back right and goes far side for the goal.

Blue Devils out to a 1-0 lead.

Then, Sophie Rusnak with the free kick.

She hits Aubrey almost in stride.

She gets a left boot on the ball and buries it. 2-0 Forks.

Then, Aubrey in the corner services it into the box and Emma’s back.

She flies in for the header.

A sister-sister goal and it’s 3-0.

Emma would finish with 3 goals, while Aubrey totaled 4.

Pittarelli, Lauren Ashman, and Chloe Dutcher also added goals as Forks wins it big, 11-0.