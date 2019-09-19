Blue Devils upset Warriors 3-2

BINGHAMTON – #16 Chenango Valley welcoming Chenango Forks.

Forks looking for redemption after falling to CV 4-0 in the season opener.

First half, a C.V. throw in by Hunter Arno.

He quickly gets it back.

A great ball in front for Aaron Salisbury, and he takes care of business.

Warriors out in front early on 1-0.

Further along, Billy Clark connects with Aidan Marroquin who’s flying down field.

Marroquin makes a nice cut back move and goes far side for the goal.

C.V. goes up 2-0.

But, you know what they say about a two goal lead…the most dangerous in sports.

Donny Peterson with a good strike.

Save is made by Eric Jewson.

But, the ball springs free and Cameron Drumm is right there for the easy tap in.

Forks gets back to within a goal.

A few minutes later, and Peterson with a great ball.

And it’s accidentally headed in by a C.V. player in front.

The Blue Devils tie it up with 43 seconds left in the first half.

Forks would get another goal in the second half from Peterson as the Blue Devils upset the Warriors by a final of 3-2.